Recently listed Waterways Leisure shares to be in focus as company announces Q1 results, check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd will be in focus during today's trading session as the newly listed company has announced financial results for the April-June quarter of FY27. The company has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.7 crore for the quarter under review, up 28 per cent sequentially from Rs 18 crore in the March quarter. According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company's revenue from operations rose 8 per cent to Rs 190.11 crore in the first quarter compared to Rs 176 crore in the same quarter a year ago. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 23 per cent from Rs 154 crore reported in the March quarter.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's net profit declined 34 per cent from Rs 35 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Key financial highlights

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 190.11 crore, compared to Rs 154.087 crore in the preceding quarter ended March 31, 2026. The revenue from operations in the same quarter a year ago stood at Rs 176.31 crore.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs 33.051 crore, compared to Rs 26.487 crore in Q4 FY26 and Rs 47.426 crore in Q1 FY26.

Basic and diluted Earnings Per Equity Share (EPS) stood at Rs 3.49 per share (face value of Rs 10 per share, non-annualised).

Share price in last trading session

The stock ended the last trading session in the green at Rs 911.65, a gain of Rs 4.60 or 0.51 per cent higher from the previous close of Rs 907.05 on the BSE. During the day, the stock touched an intraday high and low of Rs 923.90 and 885.25, respectively.

Proposed stock split

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company has approved a sub-division or stock split of each existing fully paid-up equity share of nominal value Rs 10 into 10 equity shares of nominal value Rs 1 each. However, this is subject to shareholder approval.

Earlier, the shares of Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd made a muted debut on the bourses and ended with a discount of over 17 per cent against the issue price of Rs 808 in debut trade.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)