4th Interim Dividend: Maharatna PSU REC may announce dividend on THIS date - Check details

REC Dividend: Maharatna company REC Ltd is expected to announce its fourth interim dividend soon. This comes just a month after the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.30. for the financial year 2024-25.

REC Ltd, a constituent of the BSE 100 index, is expected to make an announcement in this regard on March 19. According to an exchange filing, the board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet on March 19, 2025.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of REC Limited (the Company) will be held on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 inter-alia to consider the proposal for declaration of 4th Interim Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25," REC Ltd said in an exchange filing.

The company has not yet shared information related to the record date. It is expected that the PSU will announce the record date on March 19, along with the dividend amount.

REC Dividend History

Earlier, the company paid an interim dividend of Rs 4.20 to its shareholders in February this year. In 2024, the company paid dividends on four occasions - Rs 4 in November, Rs 3.50 in August, Rs 5 in June and Rs 4.50 in March.

In 2022, REC paid dividends thrice (a total of Rs 15.80 on each stock) and issued bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3.

REC Dividend Yield

The dividend yield of the Maharatna company is 4.14 per cent on each stock.

REC Share Price

The shares of REC ended the last session on a positive note amid market volatility. The stock started the session in green at Rs 404 on Thursday on the BSE. It gained further to touch an intraday high of Rs 411.85. However, it later fell to end the session at Rs 406.65 - a gain of 1.14 per cent from the previous close.

The 52-week high of the scrip is Rs 653.90, and the 52-week low is Rs 357.45. The company has a market cap of Rs 1,07,080 crore.