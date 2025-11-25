Realty stock ends the session in green as promoter raises stake in the company: Details The gain in the stock comes as the company has informed exchanges that the promoters has increased their stake in the company to 62.32 per cent.

Mumbai:

Shares of Man Infraconstruction, which operates across verticals such as ports, infrastructure, commercial projects, institutions, IT projects, and futuristic lifestyle houses, ended the volatile session in the green as foreign fund outflows dampened investor sentiment. The counter started the trading session in the red at Rs 117.25, down from its previous close of Rs 119.04 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). However, it rebounded to an intraday high of Rs 123.78. The counter ended the trading session at Rs 123.28, with a gain of 3.56 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 4,976.

Promoters increase stake

The gain in the stock comes as the company has informed exchanges that the promoters have increased their stake in the company to 62.32 per cent. The promoters purchased an additional 0.02 per cent stake.

Recently, the company released its September quarter (Q2 FY26) results, stating that its consolidated net profit increased by 27.27 per cent to Rs 60.01 crore in Q2 FY26, while revenue declined by 28 per cent to Rs 148.75 crore.

Profit before tax in the September 2025 quarter was Rs 78.06 crore, a 23.9 per cent year-on-year increase. The company's EBITDA increased by 32.61 per cent to Rs 36.6 crore. However, EBITDA margin declined from 12 per cent to 24.6 per cent.

The company reduced total expenses by 43.74 per cent to Rs 116.93 crore in the quarter. Despite this, raw material costs were Rs 51.41 crore, an increase of 28.27 per cent, while employee expenses were Rs 16.61 crore, an increase of 9.42 per cent.

Segment-wise, real estate revenue was Rs 86.42 crore, a decline of 44.15 per cent. EPC segment revenue was Rs 63.09 crore, a decline of 16.89 per cent. The company recorded collections of Rs 183 crore in Q2FY26 and Rs 417 crore in H1FY26.

On a half-year basis, the company's net profit fell 10.1 per cent to Rs 118.33 crore, while operating revenue declined 42.01 per cent to Rs 331.65 crore.

