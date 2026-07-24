Real estate stock under Rs 50 in focus as company declares Q1 results, profit at Rs 143 crore

Mumbai:

Shares of Indiabulls Ltd, which is into real estate and financial services, will be in focus today as the company has announced it financial results for the April-June quarter of FY27. The company has showcased a strong turnaround. According to information shared with exchanges, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 142.99 crore, a strong recovery compared with a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the same period a year ago. The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 359.45 crore in the quarter under review, up from Rs 91.62 crore in the restated quarter ended June 30, 2025. Total income of the company stood at Rs 384.42 crore, compared to Rs 103.22 crore in Q1 FY26.

Preferential Warrant Issue

Earlier in June, the board of directors of the company approved a preferential issue of up to 51,55,00,000 warrants convertible into equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 1,000.07 crore at an issue price of Rs 19.40 per warrant. The issue got approval of shareholders at an EGM on July 02, 2026.

Meanwhile, the company allotted 51,61,464 fully paid-up equity shares under its Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOC) 2025 upon option exercises. Consequently, the paid-up equity share capital of the company increased to Rs 465.91 crore divided into 232,95,43,602 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.

Share price history

The stock ended the last trading session in the red at Rs 29.42, a drop of Rs 0.34 or 1.14 per cent from the previous close of Rs 29.76 on the BSE. During the session, the scrip touched an intraday high of Rs 30.95 and an intraday low of Rs 29.11. The market cap of the company at the end of the session stood at Rs 6,853.52 crore.

The counter has a 52-week high of Rs 32.50, hit on July 14, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 8.93, touched on February 25, 2026.

Technically, the stock traded higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving average.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has corrected 68.67 per cent in five years. However, the stock has given returns of 167.94 per cent in three years and 211.65 per cent in two year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 73.26 per cent as against the correction of 10.33 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)