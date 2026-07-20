Real estate stock under Rs 50 gains over 4% even as equity markets witness profit booking, details here

Mumbai:

Shares of Indiabulls Ltd, which is in real estate and financial services, gained over 4 per cent on Monday, July 20, 2026, even as the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, fell amid a sharp spike in crude oil prices due to ongoing tensions between the US and Iran. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 523.22 points to 77,628.23 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 134.10 points to 24,198.25. Despite this, the stock opened in the green at Rs 29.30, up from the previous close of Rs 29.10 on the BSE. The scrip continued upward momentum and touched the intraday high of Rs 30.30, representing a gain of 4.12 per cent from the previous close. However, the counter saw some profit-booking and fell to an intraday low of Rs 28.65.

Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 29.85, with a gain of Rs 0.75 or 2.58 per cent from the last closing price, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,953.69 crore.

Relative Strength Index

The stock has gained after two days of consecutive falls and is technically trading higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving average.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 57. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has corrected 68.70 per cent in five years. However, it has gained 169.28 per cent in three years and 204.69 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has yielded a return of 76.03 per cent as against the dip of 8.76 per cent in the benchmark index.

Indiabulls Q4 profit

The company reported a net profit of Rs 194.26 crore for the quarter ended in March 2026. It posted a net loss of Rs 164.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income more than doubled to Rs 418.39 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 149.15 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory.

During the 2025-26 fiscal year, the net profit stood at Rs 346.13 crore, compared with a net loss of Rs 272.73 crore.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)