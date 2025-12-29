Real estate stock opens gap after conversion of 18,91,132 warrants, check issue price and other details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 53. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Shares of real estate company Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) opened gap up with a gain of 2 per cent on Monday, December 29, 2025, even as stock markets started the session mixed. The stock opened at Rs 38.17 against the previous close of Rs 37.42 on the BSE. However, it dipped amid profit booking and touched a low of Rs 36.17, representing a fall of 3.34 per cent from the last closing price. The dip in the stock comes after two days of consecutive gains as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains and slipped into the red. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 36.64 with a dip of 2.08 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 841.03 crore. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 50-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 53. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Approved allotment of 1,89,11,320 equity shares

Meanwhile, the company has informed exchanges that its fundraising committee has approved the allotment of 1,89,11,320 equity shares after conversion of 18,91,132 warrants. These shares have a face value of Re 1 and have been issued on a preferential basis to non-promoter/public category investors at a price of Rs 30 per share (including a premium of Rs 29).

Investors paid Rs 225 per warrant (75 per cent of the total issue price), generating a total of Rs 42.55 crore for the company.

Hazoor Multi Projects Q2 FY26 Results

In the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26, the company's sales fell 33.30 per cent to Rs 102.11 crore, compared to Rs 153.08 crore in the same quarter last year. The company reported a net loss of Rs 9.93 crore, compared to a net profit of Rs 11.02 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earlier, the company secured two work orders from NHAI worth around Rs 277 crore.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)