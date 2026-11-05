Real estate stock in green as firm reports strong Q2 FY27 results, consolidated net profit surges 101% YoY

Shares of Indiabulls Limited, a real estate and financial services company, trade in the green after the company announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026. The company showed robust financial performance, with consolidated net profit surging 101 per cent year on year (YoY). Meanwhile, the stock opened in the green amid a rally in the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty. They surged on Thursday amid a sharp decline in crude oil prices and hopes that a resolution to the West Asia conflict may happen soon after the results of the midterm elections, where American voters gave the opposition Democratic Party control of the US Congress.

Share price today

The stock opened green at Rs 32.05, up Rs 0.69 or 2.20 per cent from the previous close of Rs 31.36 on the BSE. The stock later gained to touch an intraday high of Rs 32.73, a gain of Rs 1.37 or 4.36 per cent.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 32.53, up Rs 1.17 or 3.73 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 7,633.30 crore.

Quarterly results

The company registered a significant 101 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 151.12 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, up from Rs 75.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total consolidated revenue from operations grew by 30.7 per cent YoY to Rs 331.84 crore for Q2 FY27, up from Rs 236.27 crore in Q2 FY26. Total consolidated income reached Rs 336.39 crore. The profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 158.89 crore for the quarter, marking a substantial jump from Rs 103.33 crore recorded in the same period last year.

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, the company reported a cumulative net profit of Rs 292.14 crore on a total operational revenue of Rs 691.29 crore.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered returns of 221.16 per cent over three years and 156.32 per cent over one year. Year to date (YTD), the stock has gained 92.17 per cent, compared with a 6.75 per cent fall in the benchmark index. It has gained 48.88 per cent in six months.

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