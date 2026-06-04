Real estate stock in focus as company approves Rs 1,000 crore fundraise, here's how

Mumbai:

Shares of Indiabulls Ltd, which is engaged in real estate and financial services, will be in focus during today's trading session, as the company has informed exchanges that its board of directors has considered and approved a proposal to raise Rs 1,000 crore. The stock has been gaining over the last four days, rising 21.41 per cent during this period. In yesterday's volatile session, the stock surged nearly 5 per cent to end at Rs 24.27, a fresh 52-week high. The stock has a 52-week low of Rs 8.93, touched on February 25, 2026. Currently, the stock is trading 171.78 per cent above its 52-week low, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 5,641.28 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock ended the trading session at Rs 25.54, with a gain of 4.96 per cent from the previous close of Rs 23.18.

How company plans to raise funds?

According to the information shared, the company plans to raise funds through the issuance of up to 51.55 crore warrants, which are convertible into an equivalent number of fully paid-up equity shares of the company. The issue price of the warrant is Rs 19.40, including a premium of Rs 17.40 per equity share.

The Gurgaon-based company stated that warrants will be issued on a private placement basis to both promoter group and non-promoter group entities.

"Preferential allotment on a private placement basis in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (“ICDR Regulations”) and other applicable laws," the company said.

Indiabulls share price history

The stock ended the last trading session in the green. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has corrected 76.23 per cent in five years. However, it has gained 86.98 per cent in three years, 124.31 per cent in two years and 50.65 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has gained 42.93 per cent as against the correction of 12.73 per cent in the benchmark index.

Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.