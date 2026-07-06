Real estate stock hits fresh 52-week high amid rally in benchmark indices today, check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of Indiabulls are in action amid upward momentum in the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, as they witnessed buying in blue-chip bank stocks and lower crude oil prices. Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the optimistic trend in the domestic equity market. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 461.96 points to 78,225.87, and the 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 168.75 points to 24,439.60. The stock surged 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit for the second consecutive session today and touched a fresh 52-week high. The counter started the trading session flat at Rs 29.30. Amid robust trading volumes, the stock jumped to hit an intraday high of Rs 30.76, also its fresh 52-week high. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 8.93, touched on February 25, 2026. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 30.65, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 7,140.05.

Over 2 crore equity shares of the company changed hands on stock exchanges today, as compared with the one-week average trading volume of 95 lakh shares and the one-month average volume of 68 lakh shares.

Share price history

While the stock has corrected by 64.59 per cent over five years, it has delivered positive returns of 143.83 per cent over three years and 198.44 per cent over two years.

On a year-to-date basis, it has gained 80.51 per cent, compared with an 8.06 per cent dip in the benchmark index.

Q4 profit at Rs 194 crore

Indiabulls Ltd has reported a net profit of Rs 194.26 crore for the quarter ended in March 2026. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 164.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income more than doubled to Rs 418.39 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 149.15 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

During the 2025-26 fiscal year, the net profit stood at Rs 346.13 crore as against a net loss of Rs 272.73 crore. Total income jumped to Rs 880.78 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 539.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)