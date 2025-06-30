RBL Bank Share Price: Stock of BSE 500 company gains over 4% post this update, details RBL Bank Share Price: Technically, the stock of RBL Bank is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of private sector lender RBL Bank are in action even as the stock market had a muted start on Monday, June 30, 2025. The counter began the trading session with a slight gain at Rs 240.15, up from the previous close of Rs 239.55 on the BSE. The stock gained momentum and touched a high of Rs 249.80, representing a 4.56 per cent increase from the previous closing price. Last seen, held firmly in green at Rs 246.90 even as the BSE fell over 350 points. The counter has been gaining for the last three days and has risen by 5.49 per cent during this period. Technically, the counter is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

On the NSE, the counter began the session at Rs 241.50, compared to its previous close of Rs 239.38.