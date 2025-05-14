Raymond share price under Rs 560: Stock falls 66 per cent today - Here's why Raymond Share Price Under Rs 560: On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 525 against the previous close of Rs 1,564.30. It touched the intraday low of Rs 523.10 and intraday high of Rs 551.20.

Raymond Share Price: Shares of Raymond Ltd are trading below Rs 560 on Wednesday, i.e. on May 14, 2025. The counter opened at Rs 530 against the previous close of Rs 1,561.30 - a fall of 66.05 per cent from the last trading price. This is also a 52-week low for the counter. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 3,493. However, the scrip rebounded and surged around 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit of Rs 556.45.

Why Stock Has Fallen 66 Per Cent

The sharp decline in the fundamentally strong stock is not because of any negative news or sell-off. Instead, it is due to a technical adjustment because of the demerger of the realty arm. Today's stock price does not factor in the real estate business, as it is the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the corporate action.

Raymond Demerger

Following the demerger, Raymond Realty operates as a standalone firm. According to the information available, Raymond Realty's business will be listed on the exchange by the September quarter of FY26. The spin off took place on May 1, 2025.

As announced by the company, a shareholder would get one share of the newly formed Raymond Realty for every Raymond share in his portfolio. The company said that the demerger was a strategic move aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

Earlier Raymond demerged its lifestyle business Raymond Lifestyle. After demerging its lifestyle business in the year 2024, Raymond Ltd had two core businesses - real estate and engineering.

Raymond Group has been a pioneer and leader in fabric manufacturing since 1925, and then forayed into other sectors such as engineering business and real estate.

