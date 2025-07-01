Raymond Realty share price: Stock lists at Rs 1,005 on BSE after demerger - Check details Raymond Realty share price: Raymond Realty, which was listed on stock exchanges following its demerger from Raymond Ltd, plans to launch six residential projects this fiscal year in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Mumbai:

Shares of Raymond Realty opened at Rs 1,005 apiece on the BSE on July 1, 2025, slightly lower than the discovered price of Rs 1,031.30. But stock soon gained momentum and jumped to touch the high of Rs 1,055.20 - hitting its 5 per cent upper price circuit. Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares started the trading session at Rs 1,000. But along similar lines as BSE, they jumped to hit the 5% upper circuit of Rs 1,050. However, the prices fell amid profit booking and the stock touched a low of Rs 980, hitting its 5 per cent lower price circuit.

Raymond Realty, which was listed on stock exchanges following its demerger from Raymond Ltd, plans to launch six residential projects this fiscal year in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with an estimated revenue potential of about Rs 14,000 crore.