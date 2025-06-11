RattanIndia Power shares continue to rally for second consecutive day, gains 41.96% in 1 week RattanIndia Power Share Price Today: The Stock has been gaining for the last four days, and according to BSE Analytics, the counter has surged 38.99 per cent in one week.

Mumbai:

RattanIndia Power Share Price Today: Shares of RattanIndia Power gained around 13 per cent on Wednesday, i.e June 11, 2025. With this, the counter has rallied 35 per cent in just two days, amid a spike in trading volume by more than 5.59 times. The counter started today's session at Rs 14.54 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 14.32. The scrip gained further to touch the high of Rs 16.14 - a gain of 12.70 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 19.78 and the 52-week low is Rs 25.76, which it hit on July 23, 2024. The market cap of the company is 8,323 crore.

On the NSE, the stock started today's session at Rs 14.52, up from the previous close of Rs 14.29. It hit an intraday high of Rs 16.13.

The stock has been gaining for the last four days, and according to BSE Analytics, the counter has surged 38.99 per cent in one week.

Technically, the counter trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 82.46. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

What Is Causing The Rally?

The immediate reason behind this sharp rally in the stock is unknown, and the BSE has sought clarification from the company concerning the movement in volume. At the time of writing the story, around 5.45 crore shares changed hands today. This is higher than the two-week average volume of 94.44 lakh.

"We wish to clarify that the Company is not aware of any reason for the recent significant increase in the trading volume of its shares. The movement in price and volume is purely market driven. As a listed entity, the Company has no control over trading activity in the secondary market," the company said in its response.