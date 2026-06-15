Rajesh Exports has stated that it will fully cooperate with the fresh forensic audit ordered by the market watchdog and not challenge the interim order.
Rajesh Exports share price: Stock snaps 7-day losing streak amid rally in benchmark indices
Rajesh Exports has stated that it will fully cooperate with the fresh forensic audit ordered by the market watchdog and not challenge the interim order.
Mumbai:
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