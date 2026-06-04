Rajesh Exports Share Price: Stock hits lower circuit after Sebi's action, check full details

Mumbai:

Shares of Rajesh Exports, which deals in gems and jewellery, fell 5 per cent to hit the lower circuit on Thursday, June 4, 2026, after Sebi barred the firm's promoter and CEO Rajesh Mehta from dealing in the company's securities. The capital markets regulator took this action, alleging large-scale misrepresentation of financial statements and diversion of funds. The stock opened gap down at Rs 104.65, with a loss of 4.99 per cent from the previous close of Rs 110.15. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,089.90 crore. The counter has a 52-week high of Rs 239, hit on December 22, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 80.11, touched on April 2, 2026.

Technically, the stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Sebi bars Rajesh Exports' promoter

Sebi has barred Rajesh Exports Ltd's promoter and CEO Rajesh Mehta from dealing in the company's securities and has directed the company to make true and fair disclosures of their financial statements, related party transactions and other disclosures under the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) regulations.

According to an interim order, the market regulator said that it found misrepresentation in financial statements as well as instances of routing and layering of funds through personal accounts and related entities without adequate disclosures or supporting documentation.



Sebi said that action has been taken after the company failed to furnish a true and fair financial statement despite being given several opportunities to explain the end-use, business rationale and ultimate beneficiaries of such fund flows.

Non-cooperation by REL

According to Sebi, the company's statutory auditors did not cooperate during the investigation. The regulator said such sustained non-cooperation is itself indicative of an intent to suppress material information and obstruct regulatory inquiry.

Share price history

The stock has not provided any return to its investors. The stock has corrected by 80.12 per cent over 10 years and 48.57 per cent over 1 year. On a year-to-date basis, it has dipped 41.60 per cent as against the fall of 12.72 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)