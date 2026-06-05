June 5, 2026
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  4. Rajesh Exports shares hit lower circuit, know all about CEO Rajesh Mehta who has been barred by Sebi

Rajesh Exports shares hit lower circuit, know all about CEO Rajesh Mehta who has been barred by Sebi

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Rajesh Exports shares hit lower circuit, know all about CEO Rajesh Mehta who has been barred by Sebi

Rajesh Exports' promoter and CEO Rajesh Mehta.
Rajesh Exports' promoter and CEO Rajesh Mehta. Image Source : India TV
Mumbai:

Rajesh Exports shares hit lower circuit, know all about CEO Rajesh Mehta who has been barred by Sebi

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