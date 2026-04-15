Railway Ministry's PSU RailTel surges nearly 14% on orders win from RVNL, check full details

Mumbai:

Shares of Railway Ministry's public sector undertaking, RailTel Corporation of India, surged nearly 14 per cent on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, following the receipt of multiple orders. The action in the stock also comes amid a rally in the benchmark indices, amid positive global cues on hopes of the resumption of US-Iran talks and a fall of USD 10 in Brent crude over two days. The stock opened gap up with a gain of 6.13 per cent at Rs 301.90 against the previous close of Rs 284.45 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 7.56 times, the stock jumped further to hit the intraday high of Rs 323.25, representing a gain of Rs 38.8 or 13.64 per cent from the last closing price.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 317.95 with a gain of 11.78 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 10,205.84 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 300.03 and later touched the intraday high of Rs 323.40.

RailTel receives order from RVNL, UPPRPB

The PSU has informed exchanges that it has received two Letters of Acceptance (LoA) from RVNL for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning (SITC) of Integrated Tunnel Communication Systems, with an overall order value of ₹564.54 crore.

Also, the company has secured a work order worth Rs 43.96 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to offer security-related ancillary services during recruitment exams.