RailTel Dividend 2025: Navratna PSU announces second interim dividend - Check record date

RailTel Dividend 2025: Navratna PSU RailTel Corporation of India Ltd on Wednesday announced the second interim dividend for FY25. The company, in an exchange filing, said that the board of directors have also fixed the record date for this corporate action. The PSU has also announced the payment date.

RailTel Dividend 2025: Interim Dividend Amount

The PSU has announced an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share ( or 10 per cent) with a face value of Rs 10 each.



"The Board of Directors have declared 2nd Interim dividend at the rate of 10% of paid-up share capital (Rs.1/- per share)," RaiTel said in an exchange filing.

This is the second interim dividend announced by the company in the financial year 2024-25. Earlier, the company had announced an interim of Rs 1 for which the ex-date was November 6, 2024.

RailTel Dividend 2025: Record Date

The board has fixed April 2, 2025 as the record date for this corporate action. A record date is important for companies as it helps them identify the eligibility of shareholders for a corporate action.

"The Board of Directors has also approved Wednesday, 02nd April 2025 as "Record Date" for the purpose of payment of 2nd interim dividend of FY 2024-25," the filing reads.

RailTel Dividend 2025: Payment Date

According to the information shared, eligible shareholders will get the dividend amount by April 9, 2025.

"The date of payment/ dispatch of dividend warrant shall be 9th April 2025," the filing reads.

RailTel Share Price

The counter started today's session with a marginal gain of Rs 1.05. The stock opened at Rs 294.05 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 293.05. The counter gained further to touch the high of Rs 298.50. However, paired early gains fell to Rs 288.25. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 291.10 - a loss of 0.67 per cent from the previous close.