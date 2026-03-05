NHAI-backed Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust's Rs 6,000 crore IPO to open on March 11: Check price band

Mumbai:

State-owned NHAI-sponsored Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) has fixed the price band for its initial public offering (IPO). According to the information available, the price band has been fixed in the range of Rs 99 to Rs 100 per unit for its upcoming Rs 6,000-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO). However, the issue size was planned at around Rs 5,700 at the time of filing draft papers in January. For the uninitiated, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) incorporated Raajmarg Infra Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. (RIIMPL) as the investment manager for the Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust.

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust IPO subscription dates

The public issue will open for subscription on March 11. The three-day subscription window will close on March 13, 2026.

Bidding for anchor investors will be held on March 10.

According to NH Investment, this move will prove to be significant in increasing the participation of retail and domestic investors in the expansion of the national highway infrastructure ecosystem.

The public Infrastructure Investment Trust aims to unlock the monetisation potential of the National Highway assets while creating a high-quality, long-term investment instrument primarily targeting retail and domestic investors.

Collaborative venture with leading banks and financial institutions

RIIMPL is a collaborative venture with equity participation from leading banks and financial institutions, including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, NaBFID, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv Ventures Ltd., HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Yes Bank.

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust IPO Listing Date

Shares of Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust would make stock market debut on March 24. The shares will list on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).