Quarterly Results: This EV charger manufacturer's PAT jumps 59% - Check details

Mumbai:

Servotech Renewable Power System has announced its quarterly results for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The company has reported a 59 per cent jump in its standalone profit after tax (PAT). According to the information shared with the exchange filing, the PAT experienced a rise of 59.18 per cent, standing at Rs 755.06 lakh in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 474.34 lakh in the same quarter a year ago. The total revenue of the company witnessed a jump of 28.01 per cent in the quarter ending June 30 at Rs

12,513.59 lakh from Rs 9,775.48 lakh in Q1 FY25.

Key Highlights Of Q1 Results

EBITDA increased by 63.65 per cent, standing at Rs 1,423.17 lakh in Q1 FY26 from Rs 869.66 lakh in Q1 FY25.

Gross Profit rose by 36.96 per cent, standing at Rs 2,657.36 lakh in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 1,940.26 lakh in Q1 FY25.

PBT registered a growth of 59.25 per cent, amounting to Rs 1,003.98 lakh in Q1 FY26, as against Rs 630.44 lakh in Q1 FY25.

Share Price Today

Despite positive quarterly results, the company's shares dropped over 5 per cent on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The counter started the trading session in the red at Rs 138 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). It fell further to touch the low of Rs 135.06, representing a fall of 5.57 per cent.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 100-day moving averages but lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Gets Order From BIAL For EV Chargers

The company has received an order from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) to install ultra-fast EV chargers at Kempegowda International Airport. Each charger will have a capacity of 240 kW and will enhance the e-transport operational efficiency at the airport, Servotech Renewable Power System said in a statement.

