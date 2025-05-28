Quarterly Results: Standalone net profit of this logistics firm jumps 59.87 per cent - Details Earlier, Tiger Logistics announced that the company has increased its monthly container carrying capacity for renewable energy products fivefold to 1,500 TEUs of products in the last four months.

Mumbai:

Homegrown logistics player Tiger Logistics, known for its expertise in handling the import and export of cargo and projects, has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25. According to the information shared, the standalone net profit of the company stood at Rs 6.44 crore in March 2025, up 59.87 per cent from Rs 4.03 crore in March 2024. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 114.50 crore in the quarter under consideration, up 23.5 per cent from Rs 92.71 crore in March 2024.

The company's EBITDA stands at Rs 9.54 crore in March 2025, up 48.6 per cent from Rs 6.42 crore in March 2024.

Earlier, Tiger Logistics announced that the company has increased its monthly container carrying capacity for renewable energy products fivefold to 1,500 TEUs of products in the last four months.

It aims to increase it further to 3,500 TEUs per month over the next 3-6 months, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The renewable energy (RE) vertical has experienced exponential growth, with a monthly volume reaching 1,500 TEUs on an ongoing basis, up from 300 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in November 2024 from the solar industry, marking a significant uptick in RE portfolio TiGreen, it said.

Tiger Logistics has also witnessed a staggering increase in its import business, driven by the rising demand for solar modules from China, with supplies increasing since FY22 to around 97 per cent of polysilicon and 80 per cent of solar modules globally in FY24.

This growth trajectory positions TiGreen on track to generate an estimated additional Rs 100-150 crore annually from its renewable energy logistics.

With PTI inputs

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)