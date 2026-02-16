Quarterly Results: IT stock begins trading session in green even as stock markets remain volatile

Mumbai:

Small-cap IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd released quarterly results after market hours on Friday. Following the update, the company’s shares opened in the green even as the broader stock markets began the trading session in the red. The counter opened at Rs 24.89 against the previous close of Rs 23.77 on the BSE. As of last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 23.87, up 0.42 per cent. The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,797.61 crore. The stock has shown notable movement over time, reaching a 52-week high of around Rs 38.00 and a 52-week low of about Rs 14.95 on the BSE, reflecting significant volatility during the year.

Quarterly results

In its regulatory filing, the company reported an 81 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue for Q3FY26 to Rs 265.41 crore, compared to Rs 146.72 crore a year ago.

EBITDA rose 111 per cent YoY to Rs 32.55 crore from Rs 15.43 crore in the same period last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 91 per cent YoY to Rs 25.11 crore from Rs 13.13 crore a year ago. Profit after tax (PAT) climbed 98 per cent YoY to Rs 18.58 crore from Rs 9.40 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company also informed that Vinod Babu Bollikonda has resigned from the position of CEO following his appointment as Group CEO of the company with effect from February 13, 2026.

Stock market today

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a weak note on Monday, tracking a mixed trend in global markets, but later turned volatile as investors engaged in selective buying after early losses.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 349.81 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 82,276.95 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty dropped 98.4 points to 25,372.70. Later, both the benchmark indices turned volatile, swinging between gains and losses. The Sensex quoted 136.04 points higher at 82,762.80, while the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 51.15 points to 25,522.25 after an initial decline.