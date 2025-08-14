Quarterly Results: Homegrown logistics solution provider announces Q1 results - Check details According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a solid return of 1196 per cent in five years, outperforming the benchmark index's surge of 112.79 per cent during the same period.

Mumbai:

Homegrown logistics solution provider Sindhu Trade Links has released the results for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The company's total revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,409.92 crore, as against Rs 1,271.58 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 273.56 crore in Q1 FY26, as compared to Rs 256.30 crore in Q1 FY25. Profit after tax (PAT) also increased to Rs 201.46 crore in the first quarte of the financial year 2025-26, as against Rs 190.78 crore last year.

If we look at the entire business of the company and its group companies, the total income in this quarter was ₹ 1,639.26 crores, as against ₹ 1,474.84 crores last year. Consolidated profit before tax was ₹ 327.15 crores, as against ₹ 307.49 crores last year. Profit after tax increased to ₹ 240.04 crores, as against ₹ 230.37 crores last year.

Share Price Today

The counter remained volatile in today's trading session as it opened in the red at Rs 24.51 against the previous close of Rs 24.63. During the day, it gained to hit the high of Rs 24.77 and a low of Rs 23.55. The market cap of the company is Rs 3,657.46.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a solid return of Rs 1,196 per cent in five years against the surge of 112.79 per cent in the benchmark index in the same period. However, it has corrected 27.57 per cent in three years and 1.78 per cent in two years.

Stock Market Today

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty ended flat in a highly volatile trade on Thursday with investors taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of the US-Russia talks.

Extending gains to the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 57.75 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 80,597.66. During the day, it rallied 211.27 points or 0.26 per cent to 80,751.18.