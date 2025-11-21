Quarter Results: FMCG stock gains 4% as company reports 50% revenue growth - Check details Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day moving average.

Mumbai:

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Krishival Foods were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit even as benchmark indices remained volatile on Friday, November 21, 2025. The counter started the trading session in the red at Rs 443.60 against the previous close of Rs 444.05 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). However, it bounced back and jumped 5 per cent to hit the high of Rs 466.25. On the BSE, the counter began the session at Rs 443.90 against the previous close of Rs 448.15. It later jumped to touch a high of Rs 466. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 462.70 with a gain of 3.25 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,031.60.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day moving average. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 506.40 and the 52-week low is Rs 355.

Quarterly Results

The revenue of the company in the quarter ending September 30, 2025, stood at Rs 66.67 crore. up 50 per cent year-on-year, driven by sustained growth across both business segments. EBITDA improved to Rs 9.65 crore, which is 26 per cent, and profit after tax (PAT) rose to Rs 5.8 crore.

The company's nuts segment, operating under the Krishival Nuts brand, contributed Rs 53 crore to the revenue, marking a 20 per cent year-on-year increase. The Melt N Mellow ice cream division added Rs 13.62 crore to the quarter's revenue.

Share Market Today

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday after a two-day rally, dragged by weak global market trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 285.28 points to 85,347.40 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 82.6 points to 26,109.55.

From the Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, Eternal, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, and Power Grid were among the major laggards. However, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Titan, and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)