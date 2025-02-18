Quality Power IPO ends today - Check latest GMP, subscription status and key details Quality Power IPO subscription status: The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 91 per cent subscription.

Quality Power IPO subscription status: The initial public offering of Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd got fully subscribed on the third day of the bidding. The three-day bidding process started on February 14, 2025. According to NSE data, the initial share sale got bids for 1,28,63,214 shares against 1,11,12,530 shares on offer.

The quota for non-institutional investors garnered 1.33 times subscription while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part got subscribed 1.64 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 91 per cent subscription.

Quality Power IPO price band

The energy transmission equipment and technologies company's IPO price band is fixed at Rs 401-425 per share. The Rs 859-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) has a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 225 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.5 crore shares valued at Rs 634 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Quality Power IPO expected allotment date

The allotment of the shares is expected to be finalised on February 19, 2025.

Quality Power IPO expected listed date

The shares will be listed on both the exchanges i.e. BSE and NSE. The shares are expected to list on February 21, 2025.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager to the offer.

Incorporated in 2001, Quality Power is engaged in critical energy transition equipment up to 765kv and power technologies and provides high-voltage electrical equipment and solutions for electrical grid connectivity and energy transition.

The company's revenue from operations for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 was at Rs 300 crore and its profit stood at Rs 55.

5 crore.

Quality Power IPO GMP

Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO GMP today is Rs 0. This indicates shares were trading at their issue price of Rs 425 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to InvestorGain.