Q4 Results: This steel and aluminium products manufacturer reports growth in net profit

Steel and aluminium products manufacturer Godha Cabcon & Insulation has reported a growth in financial performance for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025. The company has also posted a year-on-year revenue growth. It has registered a jump in annual revenues, surging from Rs 16.76 crore in FY24 to Rs 17.55 crore in FY25.

The company's net profit for FY25 stood at Rs 7.17 crore, up significantly from Rs 0.51 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Order From Overseas Metal and Alloys

Earlier, the company bagged a Rs 56.6-crore work order from Overseas Metal and Alloys. The order was for supply of HT power cables and aluminium weasel conductors, the company said in a statement.

"Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd secures a significant order from Overseas Metal & Alloys Pvt Ltd valued at Rs 566 million," it said.

Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd is one of the leading manufacturers of high grade conductors, while Overseas Metal and Alloys manufactures aluminum ingots.

