Q4 results: This pharma stock hits 5% upper circuit after quarterly results

Shares of pharmaceutical company Murae Organisor hit a 5 per cent upper circuit after the company announced financial results for the quarter and the financial year ended March 31, 2025. For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the company reported total revenue of Rs 85.48 crore as against Rs 0.25 crore in FY24. The full-year net profit of the company stood at Rs 7.51 crore, against RS 5.31 lakh in the previous year, signalling a strong earnings rebound.

The counter of the company started the session in the green at Rs 1.40 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 1.35. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 1.41, also the 5 per cent upper circuit of the stock.

Earlier, the company informed exchanges that its board has approved a major expansion plan involving land acquisition and investment of up to Rs 250 million. As part of this investment, the company will explore the acquisition of agricultural land located in Kutch, Gujarat. However, the approval is subject to satisfactory due diligence, receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and other statutory clearances.

"The acquired land, upon successful completion of due diligence and all requisite approvals, is proposed to be utilised primarily for cultivating high-quality pomegranates, taking advantage of the region's favourable agro-climatic conditions. Additionally, the company plans to establish a distillery facility on this site, enhancing operational efficiency and enabling entry into value-added segments, thus potentially diversifying and strengthening the Company's revenue streams," the company had said.

From the Sensex 30, Sun Pharma was the only stock that ended in the red with a fall of 2.14 per cent. Eternal, Power Grid, ITC, Nestle India and Bajaj Finserv were among the biggest gainers.