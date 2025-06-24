PWD set to repair these two key West Delhi flyovers: Details here According to the official, after the concrete layer is removed, the deck surface will be closely inspected for signs of distress such as cracks, pockets of loose or honeycombed concrete.

New Delhi:

The commuters in Delhi may finally have a sigh of relief as the Public Works Department (PWD) invited bids on June 21 to repair two of the flyovers in the national capital. The bids have been invited to repair the Raja Garden flyover and the Shadipur flyover in west Delhi at a cost of ₹8.8 crore, the Hindustan Times reports. While the Raja Garden flyover became operational in 2001, the Shadipur flyover was opened for public use in 1971. Notably, both flyovers were due for repair after being opened to the public.

The Raja Garden flyover links Mayapuri to Raja Garden and the repair work on it is likely to incur a cost of Rs 4.9 crore. The Shadipur flyover connects Moti Nagar to Shadipur and it may need a total of Rs 3.9 crore to get repaired.

HT quotes a PWD official as saying, “These projects will include the repair of spalled and honeycomb concrete in the core structure as well the replacement of the elastomeric bearing connecting the slabs with the base. We will also strengthen the girders and repair the expansion joints.”

According to the official, after the concrete layer is removed, the deck surface will be closely inspected for signs of distress such as cracks, pockets of loose or honeycombed concrete. Then it will be thoroughly cleaned with special efforts to remove any loose material, the HT report further adds.

The flyovers generally get subjected to wear and tear due to several factors, including temperature changes, which lead to repeated expansion and contraction, thus leading to the development of cracks.

Therefore, to prevent the occurrence of cracks, expansion joints are used. These are nothing but small gaps providing space for the concrete to expand and contract. An expansion joint is basically an iron rod placed between concrete slabs to minimise the risk of crack development. It prevents damage to concrete and absorbs vibrations, offering longevity.