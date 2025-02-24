Coal India shares in focus as PSU and France's EDF to form renewables joint venture - Details PSU Stock: The stock of the company, which has a market cap of Rs 2,23,676 crore has a 52-week high of Rs 544.70 and a 52-week low of Rs 349.20.

Coal India Share Price Today: Shares of state-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) are in focus today as the company has announced plans to form a joint venture with EDF India, a subsidiary of France's EDF. The joint venture will develop renewable energy plants across South Asia.

According to an exchange filing, the company has entered into a non-binding shareholders agreement (SHA) for this venture,

"Coal India Limited (CIL) and M/s EDF India Private Limited {a wholly owned subsidiary of Électricité de France SA (EDF)} have executed a Non-Binding Shareholders Agreement (SHA) Term Sheet on 23rd February 2025 to form a Joint Venture between CIL and EDF to undertake PSP projects along with other renewable energy projects in India and neighboring countries," the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock opened in red today as benchmark indices tanked in the early trade. The counter opened at Rs 368.70 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 369.90. It fell further to touch the intra-day low of Rs 361.15 - a fall of 2.36 per cent from the last trading price of the previous session.

The stock of the company, which has a market cap of Rs 2,23,676 crore has a 52-week high of Rs 544.70 and a 52-week low of Rs 349.20.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a negative return of 18.32 per cent and a positive return of 66.97 per cent. However, the scrip has given a multibagger return of 141.75 per cent in three years.

Meanwhile, the PSU reported a 17.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,491.22 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-15, mainly due to lower sales.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 10,291.

71 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Sales during October-December FY25 dropped to Rs 32,358.98 crore from Rs 33,011.11 crore a year ago, the filing said.

Total expenses of the coal behemoth rose to Rs 26,201.55 crore during the latest third quarter from Rs 25,132.87 crore a year ago.