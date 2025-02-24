200 per cent return in 2 years: This PSU stock to trade ex-date this week, check amount and other details PSU Dividend Stock: According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company has fixed February 28, 2025 as the record date for this corporate action.

200 per cent return in 2 years: Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) Power Finance Corporate (PFC) will be in focus this week as the company has rewarded its shareholders with a dividend. The stock is set to trade ex-date this week for this corporate action and here we are sharing all the information related to it.

PFC dividend 2025

The board of the state-owned company has approved an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share with a face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for 2024-25.

“3rd interim dividend @ Rs.3.50/-(Rupees Three Paisa Fifty only) per equity share (i.e. @ 35 %) (Subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Z10/- each for the FY 2024-25,” the company said in an exchange filing.

PFC dividend record date and ex-date

According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company has fixed February 28, 2025 as the record date for this corporate action.

The ex-date for this corporate action is the same and therefore shares will trade ex-date on February 28, 2025.

PFC dividend history

Earlier, the PSU paid interim dividends of Rs 3.50 and Rs 3.25 in the financial year 2024-25. The company also paid a final dividend of Rs 2.50 for which the ex-date was July 26, 2024.

PFC share price today

The counter opened in red today at Rs 384.60 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 390.25. The stock gained to touch the high of Rs 387.15 before falling amid selling pressure and touched an intra-day low of Rs 380.95. Las seen, it was trading at Rs 381.20.

The stock of PFC, which has a market cap of Rs 1,25,865 crore, has a 52-week high of Rs 580.35 and a 52-week low of Rs 351.85.

PFC share price history

As per the data available on BSE, the scrip has given a multibagger return of 229 per cent in two years and 327 per cent in three years. However, it has given a negative return of 7.57 per cent in one year.