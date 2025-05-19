Protean eGov shares crack 20% to hit lower circuit after latest update on PAN - Details Protean eGov Shares Price: The company has not been shortlisted for the next phase of the PAN 2.0 project RFP selection by the Income Tax Department.

Mumbai: Shares of Protean eGov Technologies cracked 20 per cent to hit a lower circuit on Monday, i.e. on May 19, 2025, after the company informed exchanges that it has not been considered favourably for the next round of RFP (request for proposal) selection process issued by the Income Tax Department inviting bids for PAN 2.0.