Promoter raises stake in this LIC-backed NBFC company, acquires 45,00,000 shares

NBFC firm Paisalo Digital has informed exchanges that the promoter Equiliberated Ventures CFlow (P) Ltd raised its stake in the company. According to the exchange filing, the promoter raised its stake by 45,00,000 equity shares to 17,29,41,446 shares, compared to the 16,84,41,446 shares before the acquisition move.

As per BSE data, the 45,00,000 equity shares represent a 0.49 per cent stake in the non-banking financial company (NBFC), and the company stake has now increased to 19.1706 per cent.

According to the BSE filing, the share purchase was carried out through an open market operation on 12 September 2025.

The stock opened in green at Rs 39.65 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 39.22 and touched the intraday high of Rs 40.23, a gain of 2.57 per cent. However, the stock dipped amid profit booking and touched the intraday low of Rs 37.90. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 38.45 with a dip of 1.96 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,468.64 crore.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday amid hopes of progress in the India-US bilateral trade talks.

A day-long talk on the India-US bilateral trade deal will be held on Tuesday.

A rally in global peers also instilled optimism in the domestic stock market ahead of this week's US Federal Reserve policy meeting.

From the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, and NTPC were among the major gainers.

However, Titan, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded in positive territory while Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted lower.

