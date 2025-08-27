Promoter of this LIC-backed NBFC purchases 16.36 lakh shares via open market - Check details The counter ended the trading session in green on Tuesday despite widespread selling. The stock gained 0.20 per cent, amid a spurt in volume by more than 1.05 times.

Mumbai:

Shares of LIC-backed non-banking financial company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital are expected to be in focus on when stock markets opens on Thursday, August 28, 2025 as the company has informed exchanges that Equilibrated Venture Cflow Private Limited, a Delhi-based venture capital fund and promoter of the firm, has acquired an additional stake in the company. According to the information available, Equilibrated Venture has bought more than 16.36 lakh equity shares of the NBFC via the open market, aggregating to Rs 4.93 crore.

NBFC Allots 3,400 Non-Convertible Debentures

Earlier, the NBFC allotted 3,400 non-convertible debentures. According to the information shared, these debentures carry a coupon rate of 9.75 per cent per annum, payable quarterly. The tenure of the instrument is three years or 36 months from the date of allotment.

Share Price History

The counter ended the trading session in green on Tuesday despite widespread selling. The stock gained 0.20 per cent, amid a spurt in volume by more than 1.05 times, to close the session at Rs 30.07 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 30.31. The market cap of the BSE smallcap company stood at Rs 2,739 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 64.60 and the 52-week low is Rs 29.40. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a good return of 123.14 per cent in 10 years. However, it has 19 per cent in three years and 51 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the scrip has fallen 38.71 per cent.

Stock Market On Tuesday

Investors' wealth eroded Rs 5.41 lakh crore on Tuesday as markets fell sharply, with the benchmark Sensex tumbling 849 points to close below the 81,000 level on Tuesday due to widespread selling pressure after the US issued a draft notice on the implementation of an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian products.