Promoter group purchases additional stake in this NBFC company, shares gain - Check details

Mumbai:

Shares of Paisalo Digital Limited are in focus as the company has informed exchange that a promoter company, Equilibrated Venture Cflow Private Limited, purchased 5,82,840 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each from the open market on September 4, 2025. The stock opened at Rs 34.87 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 34.36. It gained to hit a high of Rs 35.10. The stock ended the session at Rs 34.77 with a gain of 1.19 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,136.67 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 64.12 and a 52-week low of Rs 29.40. The scrip has been gaining for the last five days and has risen 15.5 per cent in the period.