Precious metals snap 2-day fall, gold gains nearly 1% on MCX and silver jumps by Rs 3.7k per kg

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Rates of precious metals in futures rebounded on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, even as escalating tensions in the Middle East continued to weigh on global risk sentiment. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 640 or 0.45 per cent at Rs 1,40,949 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,40,309. It further touched an intraday high of Rs 1,41,698, a gain of Rs 1,389 or 0.98 per cent. In between, it touched an intraday low of Rs 1,40,796. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,41,325 with a gain of Rs 1,016 or 0.72 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were up by Rs 1,266 or 0.89 per cent to trade at Rs 1,43,999 per 10 grams in business turnover of 5,585 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the green. It began the trading session at Rs 2,18,333, up from the previous close of Rs 2,17,718, a gain of Rs 615 or 0.28 per cent. It later jumped to touch the intraday high of Rs 2,21,496, a gain of Rs 3,778 or 1.73 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,20,400 with a gain of Rs 2,726 or 1.25 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.60 per cent to approximately USD 4,029.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1:25 pm was USD 4,025.53 per ounce, down by USD 26.65 or 0.67 per cent.

"On MCX, Gold price has resumed with a marginal gap-up today at Rs 140,949. In the previous session, price has closed right below the 200-DEMA level placed at Rs 141,100 after a decline of more than 2 per cent. Here, immediate support would be at Rs 140,035, and a breakout below this mark will boost the bearish trend in Gold price. Key intraday hurdles would be at Rs 141,825 – Rs 142,900 respectively," said Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst, Technical Research at Choice Broking.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,42,950 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,31,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,42,800 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,30,090 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,42,800 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,30,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,43,460 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,31,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,35,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,35,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)