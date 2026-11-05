Power EPC stock gains as company receives order worth Rs 1,628 crore from Gujarat, check details

Shares of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) power company Rajesh Power Services Limited gained on Thursday after the company informed exchanges that it received a turnkey order worth Rs 1,628.74 crore from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL). With this new order, the company's total order book has increased to approximately Rs 5,400 crore. Previously, the company's order book was approximately Rs 4,000 crore. This represents an increase of approximately 35 per cent. The company said that the project is scheduled to be completed in 24 months. Under DGVCL's SI scheme, it will convert existing overhead power lines to underground cable systems at several locations in Gujarat.

The company recently bagged orders worth around Rs 472 crore from the government-owned power distribution company Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL) in Gujarat.

Stock price today

The BSE-listed stock opened in green at Rs 849, with a gain of Rs 26.2 or 3.18 per cent from the previous close of Rs 822.80. It gained further to touch the high of s 852, representing a gain of Rs 29.2 or 3.54. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 828.05, with a gain of 5.25 or 0.64 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,491.10 crore.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has corrected 20.99 per cent as against the drop of 7.32 per cent in the benchmark index.

Financial performance also strong

The company's recent financial performance has also been strong. During the first half of fiscal year 2026-27, from April to September 2026 (H1 FY27), revenue increased by 46 per cent compared to the same period last year. According to the company, profitability remained strong during this period, and cash generation also improved. However, the company did not disclose the exact amounts of revenue, profit, and cash flow in this information.

The company posted a 35 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 79.22 crore for the September quarter, driven by revenue growth. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 58.78 crore in the second quarter of the preceding year (2025-26).

Rajesh Power Services is an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company engaged in the power transmission and distribution sector.