Post 1:10 stock split, 2:1 bonus issue, this steel product manufacturer reports strong Q4 results

Mumbai:

Micro-cap company Pradhin, which recently announced a twin treat for its shareholders in March this year, has announced financial results for the fourth quarter of the FY25. The company has posted a 449 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 3.25 crore, as against Rs 59 lakh in the year-ago period. Earlier, it had announced a 1:10 stock split and a 2:1 bonus issue. Following this, the stock has been locked into a back-to-back upper circuit.

For the January-March 2025 quarter, the company's revenue from operations soared by 5342 per cent to Rs 133.89 crore versus Rs 2.46 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. For the entire financial year 2025, the revenue of the company jumped from Rs 5.1 crore in FY24 to Rs 340.2 crore in FY25, marking a year-on-year increase of over 6567 per cent.

The company’s net profit surged from Rs 53 lakh to Rs 4.88 crore, marking 817 per cent growth year-on-year (YoY).

The net worth of the company stands at Rs 114 crore, total liabilities at Rs 27.90 crore, while assets at Rs 163.05 crore.

Earlier, the company shared updates about the largest order in its history. "Set to import aromatic chemicals from Python Chemical Company, marking the largest order in its history," the company had set.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty dropped in early trade on Wednesday, dragged by ITC amid stake sale reports.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex declined 200.32 points to 81,351.31 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 61.2 points to 24,765.

From the Sensex firms, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Maruti were among the laggards.

ITC dropped over 3 per cent amid reports that British American Tobacco ( BAT), the largest shareholder in ITC Ltd, is gearing up to sell part stake in the diversified conglomerate via the block deal route and intends to dilute its 2.3 per cent stake this time.

Infosys, Eternal, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.