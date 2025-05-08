Stock under Rs 100: PNB shares in action as bank's Q4 profit surges 52% PNB Share Price, PNB Results: The counter started the session in green today after the bank reported strong positive results and its board recommended a dividend for its shareholders.

Mumbai:

PNB Share Price, PNB Results: Shares of state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) gained on Thursday on the back of strong quarterly results announced by it. The counter started the session in green at Rs 95.80 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 94.25. The counter gained after five consecutive days of fall. However, it dipped amid profit booking and touched the intraday low of Rs 93.40. On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 95.50, gaining further to touch the intraday high of Rs 95.80. But it dipped amid selling to trade at an intraday low of Rs 93.38.

On the BSE, the 52-week high of the scrip is Rs 138.50 and the 52-week low is Rs 85.50. The market cap of the firm is 1,08,033.67.

PNB Q4 Results

PNB has reported a 51.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in the net profit in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The net profit rises to Rs 4,567 crore as against Rs 3,010 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the quarter, the lender's total income increased to Rs 36,705 crore from Rs 32,361 crore a year ago. Interest income grew to Rs 31,989 crore from Rs 28,113 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

For the entire financial year 2024-25, the profit of the PSU bank doubled to Rs 16,630 crore from Rs 8,245 crore in the previous year. Total income rose to Rs 1,38,070 crore from Rs 1,20,285 crore.

PNB Dividend

The bank has informed exchanges that its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.90 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for 2024-25. However, this is subject to the approval of shareholders.

PNB Share Return

The stock has given a multibagger return of 220 per cent in five years and 177 per cent in 3 years. It has made investors richer by 80 per cent in 2 years. However, the scrip has corrected 24 per cent in one year. In the past week, it has fallen 6.22 per cent.