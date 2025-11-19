PM Kisan 21st instalment of Rs 18,000 crore to be released shortly by PM Modi, 9 cr farmers to be benefited PM Kisan 21st instalment: The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana, which was launched by the centre on February 24, 2019, provides annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per eligible farmer family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme today, i.e. on November 19, 2025. According to information shared, PM Modi will release the 21st instalment of the scheme after inaugurating the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The 21st instalment will amount to more than Rs 18,000 crore and will benefit 9 crore farmers across the country. The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana, which was launched by the centre on February 24, 2019, provides annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per eligible farmer family.

Rs 3.70 lakh crore already disbursed

According to the information available, more than Rs 3.70 lakh crore has been already been disbursed to over 11 crore farmer families under this scheme.

The funds have helped farmers to buy farm inputs besides catering to other expenses such as education, medical and marriage.

Benefits of the scheme are being provided to those farmers whose land details are seeded on the PM-KISAN portal, and also bank accounts with Aadhaar.



Once released, farmers can easily track whether their 21st installment has been credited using the official portal.

Steps to check status of PM Kisan 21st instalment

Step 1: Go to the official PM Kisan portal: pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the search option. Users can select one of the following: Aadhaar number, bank account number, or registered mobile number.

Step 3: Provide the information required:

Aadhaar: Type your 12-digit Aadhaar number

Bank: Enter the account number linked to the scheme

Mobile: Provide the registered phone number

Step 4: Enter the captcha code exactly as displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the “Get Data” option to continue further.

Your beneficiary details will be shown, including the following details:

Farmer’s name along with father’s/husband’s name

State, district, and village

Payment and installment status

Aadhaar verification details

