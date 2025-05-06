Pharma stocks tumble as US President Donald Trump signs executive order to encourage US drug manufacturing According to reports, the executive order signed by Trump directs the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to streamline reviews and work with domestic manufacturers to provide early support before facilities come online.

Mumbai:

All major pharma stocks tumbled on Tuesday, i.e. on May 6, 2025, as investors became apprehensive over President Donald Trump signing an executive order that aims to encourage US drug manufacturing. The executive order will focus on reducing the time it takes to approve pharmaceutical plants in the country. As a result, Nifty Pharma fell 1.66 per cent in the opening trade to open at 21,672.85 against the previous close of Rs 21,775.75. Shares of Lupin, Cipla, Natco Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma were down by around 2 per cent today.

According to reports, the executive order signed by Trump directs the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to streamline reviews and work with domestic manufacturers to provide early support before facilities come online.

Cipla Share Price

Shares of Cipla started the session in the red at Rs 1,534 against the previous close of Rs 1,543.10 on the BSE. The stock dipped further to touch the low of Rs 1,495 - a fall of 3.11 per cent. Last seen it was trading at Rs 1,511.45.

Lupin Share Price

The scrip opened at Rs 2061.10 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 2,087.30. The stock fell further to touch the low of Rs 2,015.95. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,046 - a dip of 1.98 per cent.

Aurobindo Pharma

The stock of the BSE 200 company fell around 4.5 per cent today. The counter started the session at Rs 1,230 against the previous close of Rs 1,242.70. It fell further to touch the low of 1,186.05.

Natco Pharma

The scrip started the session flat and opened at Rs 855.90 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 856.60. However, the dipped over Rs 20 and touched the intraday low of Rs 835.20. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 837.40.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, the Sensex and Nifty 50 fell after opening in the green on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex opened at 80,907.24 as against the previous close of Rs 80,796.84 but fell to touch the low of Rs 80,510.15.