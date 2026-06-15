Pharma stock under Rs 50 to be in focus as company approves allotment of 90,00,000 equity shares: Details

Mumbai:

Shares of speciality chemicals company Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited will be in focus during today's trading session, i.e. on June 15, 2026, as the company has announced a fresh expansion of its equity base. According to the information shared with exchanges, the company's warrants committee has approved the allotment of 90,00,000 equity shares to prominent individuals within the company's promoter category. These equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each have been cleared at an issue price of Rs 16.983 per share. This includes a premium of 15.983 per share. This transaction is the direct result of the conversion of 9,00,000 original warrants. These warrants were distributed on a preferential basis at an original issue price of Rs 169.83 each.

Allotment of equity shares was made upon receipt of the balance amount aggregating to Rs 11,46,35,250 at the rate of Rs 127.37 per warrant (being 75 per cent of the issue price per warrant).

Paid-up share capital increases

Post this allotment of shares, the company's paid-up share capital has increased to Rs 24,96,58,870, comprising 24,96,58,870 equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each.

As a result of allotment of equity shares, the promoter/promoter group now holds a 58.93 per cent stake in the company, while the non-promoter public shareholding stands at 41.07 per cent.

Share price history

The stock closed the last trading session in green at Rs 35.70, a gain of Rs 0.63 or 1.80 per cent against the previous close of Rs 35.07 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 859.15 crore. During the day, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 35.90 and an intraday low of Rs 34.90. The BSE had placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 36.95, touched on May 27, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 18.50.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a return of 446.71 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has jumped 32.08 per cent as against the correction of 11.34 per cent in the benchmark index.

ALSO READ | Tax notices are increasing: Here are some common mistakes that trigger them