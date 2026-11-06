Pharma stock on investors' radar as net profit jumps 93%, board approves NSE listing proposal

Shares of pharma company Fredun Pharmaceuticals will be on investors' radar after the company informed exchanges that its board approved a proposal to list its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). The pharmaceutical and healthcare company has also announced its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026. It posted a robust 93.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit.

Q2 revenue of the company

The company's consolidated revenue from operations surged 85.15 per cent YoY to Rs 265.85 crore for the July–September 2026 quarter, compared to Rs 143.59 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 16.7 per cent from Rs 227.76 crore in Q1 FY27.

According to the information shared with exchanges, its net profit for the quarter under review stood at Rs 18.83 crore, up 93.44 per cent YoY from Rs 9.73 crore reported in Q2 FY26 and up 42.97 per cent QoQ from Rs 13.17 crore in Q1 FY27.

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2026, standalone net revenue almost doubled to Rs 493.61 crore from Rs 262.99 crore in H1 FY26. The net profit of the company for H1 FY27 rose to Rs 31.99 crore from Rs 16.50 crore in the year-ago period.

Key Highlights of the results

Financial Metric / Particular Q2 FY27 (Rs in Crore) Q2 FY26 (Rs in Crore) YoY Growth / Change Net Revenue from Operations (Standalone) Rs 265.85 Rs 143.59 +85.15% Total Income (Standalone) Rs 267.63 Rs 145.29 +84.20% Profit Before Tax (PBT) Rs 29.90 Rs 13.01 +129.82% Net Profit / PAT (Standalone) Rs 18.83 Rs 9.73 +93.44% Net Profit / PAT (Consolidated) Rs 18.57 Rs 9.43 +96.92% Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS) Rs 11.21 Rs 6.87 +63.17%

Stock price today

The counter opened in the green at Rs 1,504.90, up Rs 11.45 from the previous close of Rs 1,493.45 on the BSE. It gained further to Rs 1,505.45, before witnessing profit booking and fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 1,424, representing a drop of Rs 69.45 or 4.65 per cent.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 1,431.05 with a drop of Rs 62.40 or 4.18 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,366.68 crore.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given strong returns of 757 per cent in five years and 403.57 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has gained 183.44 per cent, compared with the correction of 5.32 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)