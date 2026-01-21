Pharma stock in focus on advancement in cystic fibrosis active pharmaceutical ingredients, details here The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 82.46. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of pharmaceutical firm Sigachi Industries are in focus as the company has informed exchanges about the successful advancement of a new cystic fibrosis (CF) active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) combination comprising vanzacaftor, tezacaftor, and deutivacaftor. Amid this, shares of the BSE smallcap company started the session in the red at Rs 23.69 against the previous close of Rs 24.23 on the BSE. It fell further before rebounding amid firm buying and touching the intraday high of Rs 24.53. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 24.06, with a dip of Rs 0.17 or 0.70 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 916.32 crore. In between, it touched the 52-week low of Rs 23.46. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 59.50, hit on June 16, 2025.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 24.11 against the previous close of Rs 24.18 and later touched the intraday high and low of Rs 24.50.

Stock market today

Stock has been losing for the last 12 days amid market volatility and has fallen 24.59 per cent in the period. Even today, the benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower as heightened geopolitical tensions, weak global markets and persistent foreign fund outflows rattled investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 385.82 points to 81,794.65 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 91.5 points to 25,141.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 82.46. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has corrected 28.81 per cent in three years, 70.69 per cent in two years and 52.77 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has corrected 22.02 per cent as against the dip of 3.85 per cent in the benchmark index.