PFC's NCDs to open soon, PSU plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore - Check dates and other details

Mumbai:

State-run Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) has announced that it plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through a public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). According to the information available, the base size of the issue is Rs 500 crore and a green shoe option of up to Rs 4,500 crore. The issue has a 15-year tenor and opens on January 16 and closes on January 30. The issue will have an option for early closure or extension, in line with Securities and Exchange Board of India regulations.

Date of allotment of NCDs

The company, in an exchange filing, said that the deemed date of allotment of NCDs is the date on which the director (finance) approves the allotment.

"The actual Allotment of NCDs may take place on a date other than the Deemed Date of Allotment. All benefits relating to the NCDs, including interest on NCDs, shall be available to the Debenture Holders from the Deemed Date of Allotment," the company said.

PFC arm incorporates SPV for Latur transmission project

Earlier, PFC said its arm, PFC Consulting Ltd, has incorporated a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the establishment of a Latur transmission project. The SPV, Latur REZ Transmission Ltd, will establish the 400/220/132 kV AIS project.

Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL) has placed a Letter of Intent (LOI) dated August 14, 2025, appointing PFCCL (PFC Consulting Ltd) as the Bid Process Coordinator (BPC) for the selection of Bidder as Transmission Service Provider (TSP) to establish the aforementioned transmission system through tariff-based competitive bidding process, a regulatory filing said.

As per the provisions of tariff-based competitive bidding guidelines issued by the Ministry of Power, the BPC has to prepare the project profile and initiate the process of land acquisition and forest clearance, if required.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)