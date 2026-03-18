32.50% dividend stock: Shares of Power Finance Corporation to trade ex-date soon, check payment date

Mumbai:

Markets continued their upward trend for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, amid positive global cues. However, equity benchmark indices are expected to open on a flat note, with early signals from Gift Nifty around 23,625 indicating a lack of strong directional momentum. Amid this volatility, there is an opportunity for investors to earn some additional profit from their investment as the State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has announced its fourth interim dividend. To be eligible for a corporate action, investors must buy the stock before the ex-date, which is generally 1-2 days before the record date. While the ex-date is when the stock traded without dividend rights, the record date is when the company checks its records for stockholders.

PFC Dividend 2026

The PSU has declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 3.25, or 32.50 per cent, per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26.

PFC Dividend 2026 Record Date, Ex-Date

The company has informed exchanges that March 23, 2026, will be the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the fourth interim dividend. The ex-date for this is also March 23, 2026.

PFC Dividend Payment Date

As per the information shared with exchanges, the eligible shareholders will receive the interim dividend on or before April 16, 2026.

PFC Dividend History

Earlier, the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, with an ex-date of February 20, 2026. The company also announced two other interim dividends of Rs 3.65 and Rs 3.70.

PFC Share Price

Meanwhile, the company's shares ended the last trading session in the green. It ended at Rs 417.80, a gain of Rs 11.30 or 2.78 per cent from the previous close of Rs 406.50 on the BSE.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)