PC Jewellers raises Rs 32.92 crore by issuing equity shares, check share price and other details PC Jeweller Share Price: The company has raised Rs 32.9 crore by issuing 7.81 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 42.15 per warrant.

Mumbai:

Shares of Delhi-based PC Jeweller, which has 52 showrooms, were in focus today as the company has informed exchanges that its board of directors has allotted 7,81,14,890 (7.81 crore) equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each by converting 78,11,489 (78 lakh) warrants. These 7.81 crore equity shares have been allotted to eight individuals from the non-promoter public category.

Price Of Warrant

The company has raised Rs 32.9 crore by issuing 7.81 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 42.15 per warrant.

Share Price Today

Meanwhile, the stock fell nearly 1 percent in the morning session. The stock had opened at Rs 12.13 on the BSE and later touched the intraday low of Rs 11.97 amid profit booking. However, it rebounded to touch the intraday high of Rs 12.20. The counter ended the trading session at Rs 12.15 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 7,989.08 crore.

Quarterly Results

Earlier, the company said its revenue grew about 63 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of this fiscal on better demand for gold jewellery during the festive season.

Delhi-based PC Jeweller, which has 52 showrooms, of which 49 are company-owned, further reduced its debt by 23 per cent during the latest September quarter.

In a regulatory filing, Delhi-based PC Jeweller shared operational update for the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal.

The company informed that it has posted a strong performance in the July-September period, driven by strong consumer demand during the ongoing festive season.

The company achieved "standalone revenue growth of approximately 63 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year", it added.

During the quarter, the company expanded its retail presence by opening a franchise-owned showroom in Pitampura, Delhi.

To expand business, the company has adopted a strategy of balanced growth through a mix of company-owned and franchise showrooms.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)