PC Jeweller shares update on its inventory, stock to be in focus: All you need to know

Delhi-based PC Jeweller has informed exchanges regarding a joint settlement agreement with consortium lenders. According to the information shared, the DRAT, Delhi (Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunal) has accepted the joint application filed by the company and consortium lenders. It has issued directions for the handover of keys and the inventory of the company of all those showrooms and premises of the company which were in the custody.

"We are pleased to inform you that in compliance of the above mentioned order, the exercise of handover of keys and inventory of the Company’s showrooms/ premises located at South Extension (Delhi) and Kingsway Camp (Delhi) has been completed on October 10, 2025," the company said.

With this, the company is now in possession of all its inventory, and none of its inventory is now in the custody of DRAT, Delhi or any other authority. As a result, the shares of the company are expected to be in focus. The stock today opened at Rs 12.92 against the previous close of Rs 12.90. Amid profit booking, the stock touched a low of Rs 12.43.

PC Jeweller Quarterly Results

PC Jeweller Ltd on Thursday said its revenue grew about 63 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of this fiscal on better demand for gold jewellery during the festive season.

Delhi-based PC Jeweller, which has 52 showrooms, of which 49 are company-owned, further reduced its debt by 23 per cent during the latest September quarter.

In a regulatory filing, Delhi-based PC Jeweller shared an operational update for the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal.

The company informed that it has posted a strong performance in the July-September period, driven by strong consumer demand during the ongoing festive season.

The company achieved "standalone revenue growth of approximately 63 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year", it added.

