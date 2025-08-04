PC Jeweller shares in focus as firm cuts debt by Rs 335 crore, profit jumps in Q1 Stock in focus: Delhi-based PC Jeweller has reported a 4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 161.93 crore for the quarter ended June 2025.

Shares of PC Jeweller are in action as the company has reduced its net debt by 19 per cent in the last four months and reported a 4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 161.93 crore for the quarter ended June 2025. The stock opened in the green at Rs 15.72 against the previous close of Rs 15.02 on the BSE. While it gained to touch the high of Rs 15.95 before tumbling to the day's low of Rs 14.62 amid profit booking and a spurt in trading volume. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 14.87, with a loss of 1 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages.

To Be Debt-Free By March Next

The company's MD Balram Garg, has said that PC Jeweller Ltd will become debt-free by the end of this fiscal. According to Garg, the firm has repaid bank loans worth Rs 335 crore during April-July period of this fiscal.

"It has further reduced its outstanding debt payable to its banks that stood at the end of the previous fiscal..., by another 8.7 per cent during the quarter ended 30th June 2025 and another 10.1 per cent in July 2025," the company said.

Q1 Results

Delhi-based PC Jeweller has reported a 4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 161.93 crore for the quarter ended June 2025. The net profit of the company was Rs 156.06 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

In the quarter under review, the total income surged to Rs 807.88 crore from Rs 439.78 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 577.70 crore and a total income of Rs 2,371.87 crore during the entire 2024-25 fiscal.

Delhi-based PC Jeweller has 52 showrooms, of which 49 are company-owned, across major cities of the country.

