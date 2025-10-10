PC Jeweller shares among most active equities on NSE, gains over 3% - Details PC Jeweller recently said its revenue grew about 63 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of this fiscal on better demand for gold jewellery during the festive season.

Mumbai:

Shares of Delhi-based PC Jeweller are in action today and are among the most active equities, as per the data available on the National Stock Exchange. At the time of writing the report, the it had a total traded volume of 3,96,17,659

shares and a total traded value of approximately Rs 5,197.84 lakhs. The stock opened in green at Rs 12.98 against the previous close of Rs 12.95 on the NSE. It later touched the intraday high of Rs 13.40

The action in the stock comes after the company announced that the debt recovery appellate tribunal in Kolkata issued an order on October 07, 2025, approving the Joint Application filed by the company and the Consortium Lenders.

"..have issued directions for handover of keys and inventory to the Company of all those showrooms/premises of the Company, which were in the custody of DRAT, Delhi vide its earlier order," the filing reads.

PC Jeweller Share Price History

The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 843 per cent in five years. While it gained 35 per cent in three years, the counter has yielded a strong return of 380 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected 19.17 per cent on a year-to-date basis, against the positive return of 5.21 per cent of the benchmark index.

PC Jeweller Q2 revenue up 63 per cent

Delhi-based PC Jeweller, which has 52 showrooms, of which 49 are company-owned, further reduced its debt by 23 per cent during the latest September quarter.

In a regulatory filing, Delhi-based PC Jeweller shared operational update for the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal.

The company informed that it has posted a strong performance in the July-September period, driven by strong consumer demand during the ongoing festive season.

With PTI inputs

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)