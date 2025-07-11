PC Jeweller Share Price on BSE, NSE: Company to raise Rs 500 crore via preferential issue - Check details PC Jeweller Share Price on BSE, NSE: The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 19.65 and the 52-week low is Rs 6.61. The company's market capitalisation is Rs 11,452.93 crore.

Mumbai:

PC Jeweller Ltd - which is engaged in the business of manufacturing, sale and trading of gold jewellery, diamond-studded jewellery, and silver items - has informed exchanges that its board has approved plans to raise around Rs 500 crore to prepay its loan and become debt-free by the end of this fiscal. The company said that it will raise funds from promoters and Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd through the preferential allotment of equity shares.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the board has approved issuing 9.72 crore fully convertible warrants to the promoter Balram Garg at an issue price of Rs 18 per warrant. This will result in an amount aggregating up to Rs 174.99 crore.

The board has also approved issuing and allotting up to 18.05 crore shares to the person belonging to 'Non-Promoter, Public Category', by way of preferential allotment on private placement basis, at Rs 18 per share, for an amount aggregating up to Rs 325 crore.

The company will take approvals from shareholders through a postal ballot.

80% Growth In Revenue

Delhi-based PC Jeweller, which operates a total of 52 showrooms, including 49 company-owned locations. Earlier, the company reported around 80 per cent growth in revenue during the April-June quarter of this financial year on strong demand despite volatility in gold prices and said it will become debt-free this fiscal.

The company reported high demand for its products, as consumers purchased jewellery for weddings and festivals.

PC Jeweller Share Price

Meanwhile, the stock of the company fell after two days of consecutive gains. The counter started the trading session in green and opened at Rs 19.09 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 18.75. This was a gain of 1.86 per cent. However, it fell 6.83 per cent amid selling pressure to touch the low of Rs 17.46. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 17.50.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 19.65 and the 52-week low is Rs 6.61. The company's market capitalisation is Rs 11,452.93 crore.

